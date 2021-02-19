AWB Launches Podcast Series for Workplace Series

Yinka Olatunbosun

On February 10, a new podcast about Workplace Violence titled, “She Thrives’’ was launched by the African Women on Board (AWB). The African women-led independent non-profit organization isdedicated to reshaping the future for African women and girls globally by mainstreaming their voices and fast-tracking their trajectory into the leadership roles of the future.

The series which is partly funded by Ford Foundation is an important part of the organization’s initiative named “Violence Against Women in the Workplace.” It features stories from women who have faced violence within their workenvironments and perspectives from thought leaders.

The 10-episode series which premiered on Wednesday, February 10 on BEAT 99.9 FM is also available on Podcast platforms like Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more. Subsequent episodes will also air at the same time for nine weeks.

The virtual launch of the podcast series had in attendance women drawn from corporate organizations, film industry and international non-governmental organizations.

According to the Program Manager, Inem King “The primary objective of this podcast is to inform the public about the existence and prevalence of workplace violence against women, and detail its adverse effects on women, businesses, societies and economies. It also serves as a springboard for recommendations to relevant stakeholders whose policies, regulations and rules can mitigate this menace.”

The Chair, AWB, Nkiru Balonwu in her remarks that preceded the podcast session said that organizations are often the reflection of the leaders.

“This podcast was created to confront this culture of looking away; to sensitize the public and policymakers about how widespread workplace violence against women is and its effects on women and our society. It was created so women could come out and say, ‘Here’s what I’ve faced and I’m tired of facing it.” She further described workplace violence as a “systemic problem.’’

This was corroborated by CEO, MTN, Benin Republic, Uche Ofodile who said that most companies claim to have sexual violence policies and even parade whistle blower hotlines.

“The person who is leading the organization determines how effective the policies are and their implementation,’’ she said. She observed that many organizations turn the blind eye to this unprofessional behavior thus making the workplace unsafe for the women.

The first episode of the podcast featured the story of a former female marketer at a bank who was overwhelmed by the advances from male customers with deep pockets and the culpability of the organization that she worked with.

Some of the guests include Chidinma Lawanson, Country Head, Mastercard Foundation; FolasopeAiyesimoju, GMD, UAC of Nigeria Plc; Nicolette Naylor, International Program Director, Gender, Racial and Ethnic Justice; Regional Director for Southern Africa at Ford Foundation; UfuomaMcDermott, Filmmaker & Actress.

The podcast will help stakeholders such as women, men, workplaces, regulatory bodies and policymakers to better understand and tackle violence against women and create policy models that can be applied to workplaces across the continent.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

