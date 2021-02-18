Zamfara N’Assembly Caucus Wants FG to Grant Bandits AmnestyDeji Elumoye and Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Zamfara state National Assembly Caucus has appealed to the federal government to grant amnesty to repentant bandits as part of measures to restore peace in the North West region.

The lawmakers who briefed journalists at the National Assembly complex in Abuja, emphasised the need for the repentant bandits to be encouraged to contribute positively to the society.

Speaking on behalf of the caucus, Senator Sahabi Yau (PDP Zamfara North) cited a similar success recorded in the Niger Delta when the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua granted amnesty to repentant militants in the Niger Delta.

This, he said, worked perfectly by turning the criminal-minded into productive elements, who are usefully contributing to the society in various fields of endeavor.

His words: ‘’We appreciate our security forces who have keyed into this peace policy, we are grateful to everyone in Zamfara, who have provided support for the success of this peace initiative and also call on the federal government of Nigeria to borrow a leaf from the Zamfara State peace initiatives to achieve national peace.

‘’The current state of affairs in Zamfara State further convinces us that peace cannot only be achieved by force; it is evidently clear that peace can also be achieved through understanding and genuine dialogue.”

“Today, the attacks on critical infrastructures including oil installations, pipeline vandalism, and adoption of expatriates in the Niger Delta region have drastically reduced courtesy of the Amnesty programme.’’

