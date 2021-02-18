PDP Reconciliation Committee Meets Ex-govs

NWC passes vote of confidence on Secondus

By Chuks Okocha

Former governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the party’s Reconciliation and Strategy Committee led by former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, met yesterday in Abuja.

This is coming as the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP has passed a vote of confidence on their national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

The National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan disclosed to journalists after a meeting of the NWC that the party is united and indivisible in its affairs with Secondus.

Addressing journalists after an NWC meeting yesterday at the party secretariat, Ologbondiyan said that, “We are a united, indivisible and indissoluble National Working Committee (NWC) “

“We have a responsibility to move the party forward. We have no issue with our national chairman.

“You will agree with me. If there is any kind of issue, the environment will not be the same. APC is looking on how to divide the PDP. But one assurance, I will give is that the NWC is united, no rancour and indivisible and working on how to deliver the party in the 2023 general elections.

“Rather, it is the APC that is in now in faction. We have in the APC, the Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) and the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP). In the PDP NWC, we have no faction”, Ologbondiyan stated

On news report that some serving governors and former governors want to defect to the APC, he said, “none of our governors wants us to leave the PDP.”

“Both Gbenga Daniel and Iyiola Omisore are not members of the PDP. If you are member of the party, you must be active. He (Daniel) declared that he has a working relationship with Dapo Abiodun. He has since left PDP .Iyiola Omisore has since left the PDP. “

On whether the party will consider the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar as its president is candidate, the spokesman of PDP said, “We have not started selling forms, until then, we don’t know those who are contesting for the presidential ticket of the party for 2023. Moreover, we have not started selling forms”.

Meanwhile, details of the meeting with former governors, which started about 12.40pm, were not immediately known, but they might be connected to the strategy to reshape the PDP ahead of the 2023 general election.

The former governors in attendance included Senator Liyel Imoke (Cross River); Senator Gabriel Suswam (Benue); Mr. Ibrahim Shema (Katsina); Mr. Abdulfatah Ahmed (Kwara); Mr. Peter Obi (Anambra); Mr. Ahmed Makarfi, Mr. Ramalan Yero (Kaduna) and Boni Haruna (Adamawa).

Others are Mr. Babangida Aliyu (Niger), Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan (Delta), Mr. Ibrahim Idris and Mr. Wada Idris (Kogi) and Senator Sam Egwu (Ebonyi)and Achike Udenwa of Imo State

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, the chairman of the PDP Reconciliation Committee, Saraki said: “The Party set up our Committee, National Reconciliation Committee. Part of our terms of references is to consult with key stakeholders. Yesterday we met with our former President. Today we are consulting with our former governors who are our key stakeholders”.

