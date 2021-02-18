How KEPHI is Envisioning a New Path in the Fashion Industry

Ugo Aliogo writes on Kephi’s desire to chart a new course in the fashion industry

KEPHI is envisioning a new way forward in the fashion industry. More than simply making clothing, KEPHI is starting a movement. Every garment is brandished with a meaningful phrase, a physical representation of the heart behind the company. The founders believe KEPHI is so much more than just a clothing brand; it’s an attitude and a lifestyle that doesn’t stop after a purchase.

Spurning the modish fast fashion model, KEPHI’s garments are made to blend in seamlessly with your existing wardrobe. Rather than adding to the metaphorical revolving door of the typical consumer’s closet, KEPHI’s pieces are built to last. Its founders believe that people can be empowered by everyday clothing choices to make a greater impact in their lives and the lives of those around them. In fact, that is their ultimate mission: cultivating positivity within the world.

With sustainably sourced materials such as recycled fabrics and organic cottons, KEPHI produces both womenswear and menswear lines consisting of elevated basics like tracksuits, t-shirts, hand-dyed denim, and even workwear. Each piece strikes the perfect balance of trendy and timeless, only elevating KEPHI’s positive impact within the industry.

KEPHI’s founders believe that the quality of each garment is directly related to the well-being of the hands that make them. Leading by example, KEPHI does not only guarantee sustainability in their clothes making processes, but they also guarantee living wages and safe working conditions for every person that plays a role in making the brand come to life. KEPHI founders determined to take a transformative approach to the power of clothing, considering the well-being of consumers and crafters alike. They state, “We believe that what you wear has a direct influence on the way you feel and your-wellbeing, which profoundly impacts every aspect of your life.”

As the label prepares for an upcoming launch, KEPHI hopes that every wear brings with it the reminder that “we all have a role in our collective future,” empowering consumers to create meaning and drive positive action in their own life and the lives of others.