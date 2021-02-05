Femi, Made Kuti Releases New Album

By Ugo Aliogo

Femi and Made Kuti have released their new joint project “Legacy +” under partisan records-home to Fela’s catalog. The project packages two albums together from the father and son: ‘Stop the Hate’ by Femi, and ‘For(e)ward’ by Made.

Both albums that make up ‘Legacy +’ are steeped in the tradition of Afrobeat invented by Fela, but each also offers their own unique vision. Femi’s ‘Stop The Hate’ honors Fela in a traditionally fun, sharply political, and affirming way.

Meanwhile Made’s ‘For(e)ward’ is a modern and progressive freedom manifesto, pushing boundaries of the subgenre even further. Made also performs every instrument on his album!

Femi hinted: “I am very excited and happy because as a father I get to perform with my son on my album again, and I get to see him compose, arrange, and play all instruments on his own album. Most importantly, we get to release this project together. It is spiritually soothing and comforting to witness this chapter in my life.”

On his part Made stated: “I truly believe that once in a while we are fortunate enough to write stories for ourselves that we can look back on much later in our lives. This has been one of the greatest positive highlights of my life so far, both musically and transcendently. I’ve learnt so much from my father politically, socially, philosophically and musically that I know this lovely project is only the beginning of more beautiful things to come.”

The cover art for ‘For(e)ward’ and ‘Stop The Hate’ features portraits of Femi and Made done by Brooklyn-based artist Delphine Desane, whose work was recently featured on the cover of Vogue Italia.