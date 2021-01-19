Court Orders Service of N250m Suit against Obasanjo’s Ex-aide

By Alex Enumah

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of a Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, ordered service of a N250 million damages suit against Prof. Anthony Adegbulugbe.

Adegbulugbe, who was an Energy Adviser in the President Olusegun Obasanjo administration and Chairman of Green Energy International Ltd, was slammed with a N250 million suit by two aggrieved directors of Green Energy, over alleged injustice and cheating amongst others.

The plaintiffs, Dr. Bunu Alibe and Mr Ayo Olojede, had, in a motion on notice marked: FHC/ABJ/PET/20/2020 filed by their counsel, Alade Agbabiaka (SAN), listed the company and Adegbulugbe as 1st and 2nd respondents respectively.

The duo are by the suit they commenced via a petition, accused Adegbulugbe of a series of corporate misdemeanors, including unilateral usurpation of executive responsibilities, contrary to the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), 2020 and the Company’s Articles.

They claimed that they were unlawfully removed by the chairman of the company they jointly nurtured to fruition.

The applicants averred that such decision was contrary to the provisions of CAMA, 2020 and the organisation’s Article of Association.

When the matter was called on Tuesday, Agbabiaka informed the court that a petition dated November 24, 2020 was filed and served on the respondents and that they had responded with two processes.

He then asked for consolidation of the processes with the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1390/2020 filed by the company against the petitioners which was already before the court.

However, the counsel to the respondents, Mr Benbella Anachebe (SAN), objected to Agbabiaka’s submission, stating that they have not been properly served with the petitioners’ processes.

He urged the court not to fixed a date for hearing in the matter until the respondents were properly served.

Responding, the judge, wondered how Anachebe would have replied to the processes served on his clients and still argued that they had not been properly served.

She however directed the lawyer to the petitioners to serve the processes on the defendants and fixed March 23 for mention.

The judge had fixed a sister case, for February 10.

Alibe and Olojede, in the petition, are seeking an order of interlocutory injunction, restraining the 1st and 2nd respondents from acting on the resolutions of the company’s Annual General Meeting held on November 12, 2020, pending the hearing and final determination of the petition filed herein.

The petitioners are accusing Adegbulugbe of a series of corporate misdemeanor, including unilateral usurpation of executive responsibilities, contrary to the provisions of the CAMA 2020 and the Company’s Articles of Association.

While calling for invalidation and setting aside of the holding of the purported Annual General Meeting of November 12, they asked for an injunction restraining the company and Adegbulugbe from denying the petitioners the rights, emoluments and benefits due to them as Executive Directors.

The petitioners had put the damages and costs for legal expenses and other inconveniences incurred at N250 million.

