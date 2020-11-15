APC Decries Hoodlums Attack on Security Agencies at Ile Arugbo

The All Progressive Congress (APC), Kwara State, has cautioned Senator Bukola Saraki against continuation of his trademark involvement of thugs in his political activities, saying that era is gone for good in the state.

The party gave the warning yesterday in a statement by the Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Tajudeen Aro, lamenting attacks on security agencies by some hoodlums in the convoy of Saraki.

A local news medium has reported one death in the attack on security operatives by hoodlums loyal to Saraki.

But in its statement yesterday, the party said: “For the first time since Saraki and his minions were overwhelmingly rejected by the people of Kwara State, our state again on Saturday recorded a sad reign of hoodlums at an event organised by the senator.

“This is sad and unacceptable. It is a reminder to the dark days of his inglorious reign in the state when he not only patronised hoodlums but he also placed them on government’s payroll, thereby legitimising thuggery.”

“We have since 2019 put those ugly days of official patronage of hoodlums behind us as a state. While Senator Saraki is welcome back to Kwara from his self-exile after his crushing defeat, we implore him not to bring back the era of thuggery, which our government has succeeded in stamping out.

“With his supporters, including the urchins, driving against the traffic, blocking public roads, injuring innocent citizens going about their own businesses, and constituting nuisance to members of the public as was the practice in those ugly years, members of the public have wondered what has changed in the orientation of Saraki, especially his patronage of thugs who had a history of tormenting members of the public and were indeed among those caught in the unfortunate Offa robbery with Government House vehicles.

“It is of great concern that many people were injured as a result of the lawless conduct of Saraki and his minions. For example, many innocent persons have been rushed to General Hospital after sustaining serious injuries from the reckless behaviour of his followers. We do not want such ugly development again in Kwara. We urge decent members of the society to call Saraki and his followers to order.”