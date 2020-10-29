Ericsson Launches Graduate Program

Ericsson has announced the launch of its 2020 edition of the Graduate Program in Africa. The program aims to grow the technical skills of the graduates, train them in the Ericsson technology solutions and their delivery. In addition, getting exposed to working in a large global matrix driven organisation in terms of the ways of working, understanding vision, mission, strategies, corporate culture and values of the company.

Head of Talent Acquisition at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, Caroline Berns, said: “We believe this graduate program helps build local talent for our African markets and helps build into our long-term commitment to develop and grow our business in Africa. This way we access the best talent and provide them careers in a global environment, over a period of time.

“The Fresh Graduate Program in Africa is designed to give graduates’ career an added momentum at just the right time – maximising the skills they have gained in the course of their degree, adding more to their repertoire and equipping them to make a positive impact on the continent.

“Aiming to attract and guide the most talented, innovative and creative technology minds, the programs offers graduates an opportunity to engage with the most exciting technology on the planet and the challenges it brings.”

The Graduate Program helps Ericsson to move the needle on gender equality within the field of technology; half of the graduates hired are women. This is in alignment with Ericsson Educate and local Connect to Learn projects which empower women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) fields and leverage connectivity to increase access to education for children, especially girls.