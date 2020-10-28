Tambuwal Swears in New Commissioners, Special Advisers, DGs

By Onuminya Innocent

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Wednesday swore in three new commissioners, two special advisers and two directors-general at the Council Chamber, Government House, Sokoto.

Those sworn in as commissioners included: Alhaji Muhammad Mainasara Ahmed, Bashir Gorau and Maikudi Abubakar Ahmed, while Abubakar Shekara and Abdul’aziz Ibrahim were sworn in as Special Advisers, Public Affairs and Disabled Affairs respectively.

In the same vein, Dr. Hafsat Buhari Galadima and Dr. Muhammad Bashir Mustapha were sworn in as Directors-General in the State Civil Service.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Tambuwal charged the appointees to exhibit higher sense of responsibility and matured conduct in the discharge of their duties, particularly in their public appearance, comments and engagement with members of the public as well as in the handling of public trust.

While congratulating the new appointees, the governor charged them to marshal all their experiences, knowledge and expertise in the conduct of their new assignment.

The governor appealed to the people of the state to continue to show understanding to the state government and even the federal government, saying that Nigeria is passing through a very challenging time and thus in need of the prayers and support of every citizen.

He said as leaders, they should continue to have listening ears, so as to be able to handle issues bedevilling the people, stressing that if they can continue listening to the people they are leading, this would enable them to minimize mistakes.

He charged all appointees of the government and the leaders both religious and political to be responsive to the yearnings and aspirations of the people.