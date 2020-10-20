Ekiti Debunks Rumour of Army Harassing Protesters

Ekiti State Government has described the rumour emanating from the social media that soldiers have taken over the Ado Ekiti, the state capital and chased protesters with guns as untrue and misleading.

In a statement made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti, the state Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Hon. Akin Omole explained that soldiers did not engage the protesters even as they barricaded most roads in the state capital throughout yesterday.

Omole stressed that the soldiers were in the state to protect the people, including the protesters as well as to prevent hoodlums and miscreants from hijacking the peaceful protest by hiding behind the demonstration to commit crime and harass innocent citizens.

Describing the present administration in the state as a respecter of human rights led by a renowned activist and an advocate of good governance, Omole advised the ENDSARS protesters to remain law-abiding and refrain from harassing innocent fellow citizens to avoid a total hijack of the protest by criminals and hooligans.

Omole noted that Governor Kayode Fayemi promptly set up a Panel of Enquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS and Related Abuses to investigate possible cases of police brutality in the state in line with the decision of the governors’ forum and the recommendation of the National Economic Council.

The commissioner stated that government is not unaware that the concerns of the public go beyond a need for Police/SARS reforms to a basic demand for better governance emphasising that the state government had already commenced consultation with the people to address the fundamental issues that led to the protests with the establishment of the panel.