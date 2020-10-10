Vote-buying: Police Arrest Suspects

James Sowole in Akure

For allegedly attempting to buy votes and other electoral offences, the police have arrested some persons in Owo and Ose local government areas of Ondo state.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the two local governments for the governorship poll, Mr Abutu Yaro, diisclosed this to journalists.

Yaro said one of suspects was arrested for attempting to buy votes at Unit 15 Ward 4, Shagari Market along the Owo- Benin Highway.

The suspect, who was stripped half-naked and put at the back of the police van however denied the act.

He claimed he was an election observer but he refused to give his name and the group he was working for.

The man claimed that he was mobbed when he called the attention of the police to vote-buying.

While protesting his arrest, he said police should have also arrested those who he said were buying votes.

But the CP said, “We rescued him from the people, who wanted to lynch him. The people said he came to buy votes and when he was caught he threw the money at the people.”