Novarick Homes Becomes Member of SA’s Green Building Council

Novarick Homes and Properties Limited has been inducted a member of the Green Building Council of South Africa (GBCSA).

According to a statement by the publicist of Novarick Homes and Properties, with the induction on July 23, 2020, it became one of the first Nigerian real estate companies to be inducted as a member of GBCSA.

The GBCSA is a non-profit organisation and is one of the 75 members of the World Green Building Council. They work with members to inspire and build an environment in which people and the planet can thrive. The community consists of passionate and collaborative planet shapers that operate across the commercial, residential and public sectors; who ensure that buildings and homes are designed, built, and operated in an environmentally sustainable way.

The Chief Executive Officer of Novarick Homes, Noah Ibrahim, during the company’s induction stated that through the activities of the organisation, Novarick Homes will be exposed to advisory services, events, and networking opportunities, as well as education and knowledge-sharing resources that will effectively position the company in the real estate industry. The company through this membership seeks to also accurately grasp business opportunities that are related to sustainable and green building activities.

Ibrahim said, “Novarick Homes is dedicated to achieving sustainable development goals through its business activities. Climate change is one of these goals; climate change represents one of the major global issues of our time. The company places this as one of the most topmost priorities and is contributing its quota in addressing this, by the conservation of any environment it finds itself.

He expressed gratitude for his company’s induction and stated that the membership in the GBCSA would contribute to the achievement of their Sustainable Development Goals, as well as complement the company’s mission of providing adequate, safe, and affordable housing to Nigerians.