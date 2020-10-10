New Jaguar XF: Luxurious, Beautiful, Connected

By Bennett Oghifo

The dynamic new Jaguar XF features enhanced exteriors, an all-new interior incorporating luxurious new materials, and seamlessly integrated, connected and future-proof technologies. New XF showcases contemporary British design and engineering at its best.

A next-generation, 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium turbocharged diesel engine and the latest 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine power the new Jaguar XF, providing enhanced efficiency with strong performance.

The exterior features a new front bumper with larger and lower air intakes for increased visual width. This visual width is enhanced by a wider front grille featuring a mesh design detail inspired by Jaguar’s heritage logo. The side fender vents now feature the iconic Leaper emblem, demonstrating the exceptional attention to detail found right across the vehicle.

New super slim all-LED quad headlights with ‘Double J’ Daytime Running Light (DRL) signatures are available with optional Pixel LED technology. With Adaptive Driving Beam capability, which evaluates the road ahead and automatically adapts the high beam light to mask oncoming traffic or traffic signs, the system can create varying light beam patterns by selecting different LED segments to optimise visibility without distracting other drivers.

Premium LED technology is fitted as standard across the range and is available with Auto High Beam Assist on SE and HSE models. The technology uses the forward-facing camera to automatically switch between high and low beam, ensuring that oncoming drivers aren’t dazzled. Animated Directional Indicators are also available as an option upgrade.

Design enhancements at the rear include a wider bumper and body-coloured rear upper valance, which visually lower the car. Darkened rear light surrounds now also feature on the XF.

In R-Dynamic specification, the new XF features a series of distinct design elements for a more performance-focused look, while all models are available with the additional Black Exterior Pack, which delivers an even more dynamic appearance with bespoke elements finished in Gloss Black.

Tactile and luxurious interior

The XF has an all-new interior with heightened luxury, enhanced connectivity and greater serenity and refinement. The new cockpit design is bolder, more dynamic and with greater focus on the driver. A new sporty centre console, faster in profile, sweeps up to the dashboard incorporating an optional wireless device charger with phone signal booster (in selected markets).

At the heart of the new interior is a seamlessly integrated centrally-mounted 11.4-inch curved-glass HD touchscreen in an elegant magnesium alloy casing, which controls the new Pivi Pro infotainment system. Authentic finishes, including open-pore wood veneers and aluminium, feature in beautifully formed shapes such as the upper door insert and full width ‘Piano lid’ that is formed across the width of the dashboard. Laser-etched mid-line speaker frets and the metallic rotary dial of the JaguarDrive Control epitomise the attention-to-detail.

The new Drive Selector – just one of the many beautiful details – features an upper section finished with ‘cricket-ball’ stitching, the lower part being made of precision-engineered metal for enhanced tactility.

New door casings, featuring a new 360-degree grab handle, provide easier access and increased storage for drinks bottles and other items.

New seats feature wider cushioning, new massage functions and enhanced coverage of the heated and cooling areas. An embossed Jaguar Leaper features on all standard headrests, while a set of ‘Est.1935 Jaguar Coventry’ upholstery tags highlight the brand’s heritage.

A series of advanced technologies ensure the health and wellbeing of all occupants. Optional on all models, Cabin Air Ionisation improves interior air quality through Nanoe technology, which helps remove allergens and unpleasant odours. The system also features PM2.5 filtration, which captures ultra-fine particles – including PM2.5 particulates – to improve occupant health and wellbeing. The system is activated by simply pressing the ‘Purify’ button.

Advanced, efficient engines

The new Jaguar XF features a focused range of Ingenium four-cylinder petrol and next-generation diesel powertrainsand is available exclusively with eight-speed automatic transmissions. The full range in sub-Sahara Africa, though market dependent, will comprise: