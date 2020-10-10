New BMW 128ti Built for Unfiltered Driving Pleasure

By Bennett Oghifo

The new BMW 128ti is positioned as an unfiltered driving machine directly below the all-wheel-drive range-topping model.

Market launch will take place in November 2020, according to a statement by the automaker and can be ordered through their sole representative in Nigeria, Coscharis Motors.

The new BMW is designed to deliver highly engaging driving pleasure. With its specially tuned M Sport suspension and Torsen limited-slip differential, the exclusively front-wheel-drive compact sports model has an unwavering focus on providing highly engaging driving pleasure. It is therefore aimed at a young target group whose sights are set on BMW’s signature driving pleasure. The BMW 128ti is powered by a 2.0-litre engine with BMW TwinPower Turbo technology and 195 kW (265 hp), and brings exclusive distinguishing features to the exterior and interior. Sport tyres are available as a no-cost option for the 18-inch Y-spoke 553 M bi-colour light-alloy wheels (reserved exclusively for the BMW 128ti) and add further intensity to the car’s sporty driving characteristics. So equipped, the new model offers an extremely sporty and driver-focused dynamic profile to go with a high level of agility. Its strong and distinctive attitude makes the BMW 128ti an emotionally stirring machine. Fleet-footed, direct and uncompromising, it is the perfect car in which to experience unfiltered driving pleasure.

A true “Turismo Internazionale”. The character profile of the BMW 128ti makes it the perfect car to breathe new life into a long tradition at BMW. Since the 1960s the “TI” (later “ti”) badge has stood for “Turismo Internazionale”, marking out particularly sporty members of a model range. The successful history of the TI models began in 1963 with the BMW 1800 TI and reached its first major pinnacle in the form of the two-door BMW 2002 TI. Formula 1 driver, Le Mans winner and DTM champion Hans-Joachim Stuck teamed up with Clemens Schickentanz to win the first running of the legendary Nürburgring 24-hour race back in 1970. In the late 1990s, the BMW 3 Series Compact – in BMW 323ti and BMW 325ti form – epitomised the philosophy of the super-dynamic compact car.

Exterior has sporting looks with exclusive accents.

The new BMW 128ti is based on the M Sport model specification available for the BMW 1 Series. This means it has a distinctive front apron with specially sculpted air intakes and the rear apron from the M Sport in High-gloss Black. The BMW 128ti underscores its standalone character with striking coloured accents. The special covers for the outer air intakes carried over from the front apron of the flagship BMW M135i xDrive and the trim for the Air Curtains (High-gloss Black elsewhere in the 1 Series range) are in a sporting red colour, like the air vents exiting the rear wheel arches in the rear bumper.

The side skirt trim and “ti” badge located above it ahead of the rear wheels are likewise red on examples of the BMW 128ti with Storm Bay metallic, Mineral Grey metallic, Sapphire Black metallic or Alpine White paintwork. If the BMW 128ti is ordered with the Melbourne Red metallic or Misano Blue metallic finishes, the accents and “ti” badge (which can all be deleted, if desired) come in black.

Exclusive exterior features. The BMW 128ti has extended Shadowline trim with black BMW kidney grille and black mirror caps as standard in Germany. The optional BMW Individual lights Shadowline for the headlights creates a darker appearance, helped by the absence of various chrome trim elements. The window graphic surrounds feature BMW Individual High-gloss Shadowline trim. The “128ti” badge on the tailgate is in chrome, and the two exhaust tailpipes have a diameter of 90 millimetres and eye-catching inserts. The BMW 128ti also comes with the 18-inch Y-spoke 553 M bi-colour light-alloy wheels designed exclusively for this model variant.

Interior has dynamic interplay of black and red.

The interior of the BMW 128ti features high-class materials and extends the use of red accents from the exterior into the cabin. These accents create a bold contrast against the sporty black headliner, for example. A large Race Red surface adorns the backrests of the standard Sensatec/cloth sport seats. A red “ti” is stitched into the centre armrest which – like the other armrests, the door panels, the instrument panel and floor mat edging – also features red contrast stitching. The steering wheel rim and airbag cover of the standard M Sport steering wheel also have red stitching. Customers who find the red contrasts too conspicuous can have them deleted. Standard specification for the BMW 128ti also includes the M footrest and M pedals with stainless steel caps, the M door sill strips on the front door openings, and M seat belts. The Boston variant of the innovative backlit trim strips has been selected, with Berlin, Brooklyn and Nizza available as alternatives.

Dakota leather and M sport seats available as options. The sport seats are also available as an option in perforated Dakota leather – in Black, in Black with blue accents (which also brings blue stitching for the instrument panel) or in Magma Red with grey accents. If the latter is chosen, the contrast stitching on the instrument panel also comes in grey, the centre console is covered with leather in Magma Red, the stitching and “ti” badge are in grey, and the floor mats have stitching in the BMW M colours (as they do when the black Dakota leather with blue accents is specified). M sport seats with integral head restraints and extendable seat surfaces are available as an option, either in Trigon/Sensatec upholstery in Black with special BMW M piping and blue contrast stitching or – like the sport seats – with Dakota leather in Magma Red or Black.

The concept for operating the functions of the BMW 128ti using the grouped control clusters is focused squarely on the driver. Access to the optional infotainment features of BMW Operating System 7.0 is via a large display grouping, whose two displays have a diagonal of up to 10.25 inches in the BMW Live Cockpit Professional. Gesture control is also available, and a 9.2-inch BMW Head-Up Display can be specified as an option. The load compartment has a capacity of 380 litres, rising to 1,200 litres with the rear seat bench folded. Electric tailgate operation is also among the items on the options list.

The new BMW 128ti boasts a wealth of detail improvements and is available exclusively with M Sport suspension specially tuned to its distinctive character. The new model brings a 10-millimetre decrease in ride height for a lower centre of gravity and a sportier appearance. It also adopts the firmer anti-roll bars and anti-roll bar mounts with high preload from the range-topping BMW M135i xDrive, as well as stiffer springs and shock absorbers that have been modified accordingly. The result is even sharper driving dynamics, helped by the reduced body movement that comes with the bespoke M Sport suspension. This combines with a model-specific steering setup – precisely adapted to suit this powerful front-wheel-drive car – which has been designed to further reduce torque steer. Feel for the road surface is not diminished in any way, though. Add optimised front axle elastokinematics to the equation and all the ingredients are in place to fully utilise the dynamic performance potential of the BMW 128ti. This is further facilitated by a weight saving of around 80 kilograms over the all-wheel-drive BMW M135i xDrive.

Torsen limited-slip differential for improved traction. The front axle of the BMW 128ti is equipped as standard with the same Torsen limited-slip differential employed on the BMW M135i xDrive. With locking factors of 31 per cent when accelerating (BMW M135i xDrive: 36 per cent) and 26 per cent when decelerating, it is a perfect solution for the engine output and front-wheel-drive concept of the BMW 128ti. As well as increasing traction, agility and stability, the limited-slip differential also gives the car superior cornering prowess. If the inside wheel loses grip while powering through a bend and the driver accelerates at the same time, the limited-slip differential directs more torque to the wheel with greater grip, thereby preventing wheel slip and enhancing traction and agility. When driving on the overrun – during a dynamic lane change for instance – the differential improves stability and cornering behaviour if a wheel rotates more slowly (or is about to lock up) by distributing the torque to the wheels individually. This translates into composed, dynamic handling combined with enhanced driving pleasure.