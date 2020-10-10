Kwara Express Staff Seek Governor’s Intervention on Company’s N36.9m Debt

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The staff of Kwara Express, a transport company owned by the state government have appealed to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to offset their debt profile of N36.9million in order to allow the company to continue its services to the people of the state.

The staff said that the debt profile include three months staff salary, cooperative deduction and MDG deduction, among others.

The staff had embarked on series of protests in the recent time over their demands from the management, a development that has led to the temporary closure of the transport company by the management.

Detachments of anti-riot police team, Civil Defence officers were serially used by the management to disperse the protesting staff before they went on strike. The strike is still in force as at the time of filing this report.

The striking workers under the aegis of Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees, the state chapter in a statement issued by its Chairman Comrade Abdulganiyu Salman and Comrade Saliu Suleiman respectively made available to journalists in ilorin on Friday also urged the governor to improve their condition of service.

Other demands of the workers include, “to grant vehicles for their fleet of operation; total rehabilitation/renovation of the whole dilapidated structures. Other demands include the need to revert the repealed edict so that the organisation can move back to Ministry of works and transport.