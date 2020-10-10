IPMAN Tasks Stakeholders, Youths on National Assets in Niger Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The National President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo, has called on stakeholders and youths of Niger Delta to listen to voice of wisdom and ensure the protection of national assets in the region.

Okoronkwo spoke yesterday when the Senior Special Adviser to the IPMAN on Product, Pipelines Monitoring and Special Assignment, Ibrahim Haliru, visited the Delta water ways in company of a team of security led by the Sector A Operating Officer, Delta State, Joshua Abata.

The IPMAN President commended the Nigerian security outfits for their utmost cooperation, and civil-military collaboration which has yielded expected positive results.

He urged the youths to be aware of the grave danger associated with illegal oil bunkering and pipelines vandalism.

Okoronkwo advised the youths in the region, especially those in Delta State to form clusters as their services would be needed when the proposed modular refineries eventually come to life.

Also, Prince Emmanuel Boru, Head of Surveillance, Waterways, IPMAN, stressed that it is the mandate of President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the spate of illegal oil thefts and pipelines vandalism.