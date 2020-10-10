INEC Staff Rescued as Boat Capsizes in Ilaje

Chuks Okocha in Akure

A boat carrying electoral materials and ad hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to riverine areas of Ilaje Local Government Area in the ongoing Ondo State governorship election has capsized.

The wooden boat reportedly carrying no fewer than 15 persons capsized owing to overloading, with personnel and some election materials, apart from strong wave and current.

Some of the ad-hoc staff were seen in videos of the incident swimming to safety or to join other boats on the mission.

Local divers nearby were said to have made efforts to rescue the victims.

Confirming the incident , Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said that a statement will be issued on this in Akure in due course.

He however said that the commission got report that there was no casualty as all the victims were rescued.

“I am told all our ad-Hoc staff were safely evacuated,” Oyekanmi said.