INEC Officials, Materials in Boat Mishap

James Sowole in Akure

A boat mishap occured on Friday evening at the riverine area of the state. The mishap involved a boat conveying electoral materials to some areas in the riverine area of the state.

The incident, was said to have occured around Igbokoda, headquarters of Ilaje Local Government area.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Tee Leo Ikoro, said the mishap was minor

Ikoro said there were no casualty and the electoral materials, were not affected. He said all the INEC officials were safe as they all have their life jackets on them.

He said the occupants of the boat had continued with their duties.