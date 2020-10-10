FoodCo Launches new Outlet, Doubles Footprint Growth

Stories by Omolabake Fasogbon

Leading omnichannel retailer, FoodCo Nigeria Limited, has doubled its branch network in two years, just as its unveiled a new store in Ajah Lagos, to strengthen its presence in the state.

FoodCo latest store makes it the 13th brand outlet in the south-western region, where FoodCo currently operates.

The launch of the Ajah outlet followed the unveiling of FoodCo’s Ologuneru Plaza in Ibadan, Oyo State, two weeks ago.

Chief Executive Officer of FoodCo, Ade Sun-Basorun, stated that the development was stirred by the company’s vision to build new structures for growth in Nigerian retail, in addition to making modern retail more accessible to customers.

He said that the new store houses general merchandise, grocery, quick service resturant and entertainment centre.

He said: “Rolling out two stores in two weeks is simply a continuum in what has been a consistent and successful expansion that has seen FoodCo double its foot print in two years.

“The business has equally been commited to bringing affordable great products to customers both offline and online, leading to its investment in creating Nigeria’s first true online supermarket which affords residents of Ibadan and Lagos to get access to full assortment of modern retail from the comfort of their homes”.

Sun Basorun added that the company’s investment in customers service has sustained the business over time.

“As a brand, we are deeply commited to helping our customers save money and there is no time they need to do that more than during the challenging economic cycle. And having been around for 38 years, the FoodCo brand is wrapped around a rich legacy of outstading customer service driven by innovation.

“Sun Basorun further added that the choice of Ajah is in line with the brand’s strategic approach to deepen retail penetration particularly among emerging communities who prefer the convenience and comfort that modern retail offers.

“We are optimistic that investments such as these will translate to a win-win outcome for all stakeholders within the ecosystem as well as re-inforce confidence in the Nigerian market amid the current global economic challenge and unique circumstance of the local environment,” he added.

Founded 38 years ago in Ibadan, Oyo State, FoodCo is the oldest among the ten top retailers in Nigeria and operates the largest supermarket chain brand in the south-west, outside Lagos.