Firm Restates Committment to Youths

Lagos based Beauty and Fashion Enterprise, Adebizz Fingerz, has vowed to strengthen investment in youths to promote self employment.

The Chief Executive Officer of the beauty outfit,

Abisoye Alagbe, stated this just as she was announced winner of Red Carpet Queen Pageant, an international Reality TV Pageant that seeks to help young girls who desire to pursue profitable career as red carpet hosts, Television presenters and commercial models, amongst others

Alagbe’s excellent performance in the outing fetched her prizes like N500,000 worth of skincare training, mentorship and product launch scholarship by COC international Beauty School, amongst others.

Commenting on the win, she said, “I intend to encourage other models by being a role model. Meaning, beyond the red carpet and behind the scenes, I intend to be the best I can be. So I can make us all proud.”

The 24 year-old entrepreneur, who recently got herself a multi million Naira SUV on Nigeria’s independence day to celebrate success and hopes, also disclosed plans to launch a cosmetic brand after completing her skincare academy scholarship at COC International Beauty School.