Akeredolu Scores 413 Votes to Win Polling Unit

The Governor of Ondo State and APC candidate, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, scored 413 votes as against 12 votes scored by the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Eyitayo Jegede..
Latest News
BACKPAGE
My Humble Advice for President Muhammadu Buhari
PENDULUM BY DELE MOMODU Fellow Nigerians, let me say emphatically that the moment we all dreaded has finally arrived. It is unfortunate that the falcon...
Column
The Big Mess Called Budget 2021
Ring true Phone number 08054699539 Email: yemi.adebowale@thisdaylive.com One of the highpoints of the jaundiced 2021 budget proposal presented to the National Assembly last week was a tacit...