AIRCRAFT FOR SALE- HAWKER 4000 AIRCRAFT

A Hawker 4000 Aircraft belonging to the Federal Government of Nigeria is hereby offered for sale. Interested persons are accordingly, invited to bid for its sale. Details and specifications of the Aircraft are shown below:

HAWKER 400 AIRCRAFT 5N-FGX: RC066

*AIRCRAFT HIGHLIGHTS

Entry into service : December 2011 Number of Owner(s) : One Time Since New : 1768 hours Cycles Since New : 1891 Engines: 2 X PW 308A Engine Programme – Nil Aircraft Location: Abuja, Nigeria Ready for sale immediately

PERFORMANCE DATA

Range – 3190NM Take off at sea level – 5,068ft Landing Distance – 2,475ft Certified Ceiling – 45, 000ft Cruise Speed – 482kts Honeywell Primus Epic Avionics/Satcom

INTERIOR HIGHLIGHT

Passenger Capacity – 9 Crew seating capacity – 3 (Detachable Jump Seat) Aft lavatory Two monitors Power Outlet in Cabin and Cockpit Fully automated Media Center

The HAWKER 4000 Aircraft (5N-FGX) can be inspected at the Presidential Air Fleet’s Hanger located at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Nigeria. Please call to schedule a visit.

Interested buyers should submit their close bid to:

The Chairman

Committee for Sale of Aircraft

Office of the National Security Adviser

C/O Special Services Office

Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation

Second Floor, Room SF125

Shehu Shagari Complex

Three Arms Zone, Abuja

NIGERIA

Please Note:

– A Bank Bond for the sum of US$50,000.00 must be submitted to the Committee with the bid. This amount is refundable except for the winner of the bid.

– All bids should be quoted in USD (US$)

– All bids must be submitted within two (2) weeks from the date of this publication to the above address.

– Background Check is required as a prequalification for the bid.

– For further information, contact: Tel-08026871711: e-mail: hq011paf@paf.gov.ng, FLO@paf.gov.ng.

– Prospective bidders who want to inspect the aircraft will be granted access within One (1) week from this advertisement.