Broadband Provider Introduces Solution for SMEs

VDT Communications, a broadband service provider, is offering small and medium enterprises (SMEs) a support package that will help them grow and sustain their business.

The SME support package popularly known as VDT SMEmpower is a premium quality internet service package at affordable cost for the SMEs. VDT Communications adapted the SME internet service from the same premium broadband communications services it is offering to about 90 per cent of banks and 80 per cent of insurance companies as well as prominent multinational and indigenous blue-chip companies across all sectors in Nigeria to support the SMEs at affordable cost.

This, the company said, would enable SMEs achieve smoother and speedier operations thereby ensuring accelerated growth and continuous business success.

Marketing Communications Manager, VDT Communications, Mr. David Ese, said: “The SMEmpower offers immense benefits to customers through the provision of superfast and reliable internet service at affordable cost nationwide. The service uptime is up to 99.9 per cent. This means that with SMEmpower your business enjoys readily available high quality internet service 24/7. SMEmpower also provides proactive and superior quality customer service support 24/7/365.”

Apart from affordable monthly data plans such as a whopping 35 GB unlimited data for just N10,000, 60GB for N13,500 and 120GB for N20,000, among others, the service offers free night usage from 8pm to 6am and the possibility to rollover the unused data.

Also, customers who make payment for 3months get free 25GB in addition to their subscribed data bundle and those who pay for 6months get free 50GB,” Ese said.

He added that the SMEmpower would offer immense value added services such as Branded Website Creation, Web Space Hosting, Business Domain Name Registration and Unlimited Business Emails – all which are aimed at helping SMEs to achieve more speedy and hassle-free operations and at affordable cost.