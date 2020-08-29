Osimhen Scores Hat-trick in Napoli’s Debut ￼

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen began his time at Napoli on a very positive note as he scored a hat-trick and also provided an assist in an 11-0 mauling of L’Aquila at the Abruzzo training camp in Castel di Sangro on Friday.

The training camp marked the beginning of the Partenopei’s preparations for pre-season with Osimhen able to finally join his teammates following his €50 million move form Ligue 1 club Lille.

L’Aquila plays three divisions beneath Napoli hence it was going to be a one-sided affair and it lived up to that billing with Osimhen giving the Campania capital outfit the lead in the first minute of the 45-minute match. He made it 2-0 minutes later before the club’s all-time top scorer Dries Mertens added the third.

Osimhen completed his hat-trick in just the seventh minute of play before Hirving Lozano netted the game’s fifth goal a minute later. Algeria international Faouzi Ghoulam made it 6-0 followed by Lorenzo Insigne. Lozano bagged his brace for 8-0 with the assist coming from Osimhen.

Insigne would go ahead to complete his hat-trick as well with the ninth and 11th goals, while Mertens scored his brace with the 10th strike of the match.

Lots of multiple scorers but the loudest buzz came from Osimhen who is expected to play the number nine role for Napoli in the coming season.

Partenopei coach Gennaro Gattuso after the game said he was satisfied with the former Wolfsburg player’s performance and believes he can have great impact on the pitch as he continues to integrate into the team.

“I’m satisfied with Victor, but let’s let him work in peace,” Gattuso said on the club website.

“What we have seen tonight is relative, what makes me positive is the work we are doing these days, with application and dedication. It is a first step and we must continue.

“Osimhen is integrating well, he has quality, means, he knows what he can do and if he continues to commit himself he can have a great impact on the pitch.”

Napoli had played Italian sixth-tier side Castel di Sangro Calcio earlier in the day and overpowered them in like manner 10-0.