Lagos Schools to Reopen in September

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed tertiary institutions to reopen on September 14.

He also announced a tentative date of September 21 for the resumption of Primary and Secondary schools in the state.

All schools in the state were shut in March to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

At a press briefing on Saturday, Governor Sanwo-Olu said: “I am pleased to announce that our tertiary institution will be allowed to reopen from September 14, 2020, all our tertiary institutions.”

He however added that the directive was not cast in stone and was “subject to review of our ongoing modelling and what procedure comes out from the ministry of health.”

