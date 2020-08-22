Borno, Diffa in Alliance to Seal Borders against Boko Haram

By Michael Olugbode

Governments of Borno State and Diffa region in Niger Republic have entered a strategic alliance on securing their borders against Boko Haram.

Both have continually come under Boko Haram attacks that have left their indigenes displaced and several properties destroyed.

The Governor of Diffa region, Isa Liman who was in Maiduguri yesterday to find solution to the menace of the terrorist group, said: “We will continue to collaborate in our strategies to secure the border area communities to defeat our enemies, the Boko Haram insurgents.”

He emphasised that anything that had a beginning must have an end, noting that the time was over for Boko Haram and it is now the time to resettle IDPs in Diffa, Bosso, Damasak and Guzamala towns.

He said he felt at home in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital since it was a brotherhood visitation.

He said he was in town to encourage Governor Babagana Zulum to continue with what he had been doing to secure people’s lives in border communities of the state and region.

He said: “Continue with what you’re doing to secure border communities and their members,” noting that the Borno State Governor had been doing this is irrespective of nationalities and boundaries.

In his response, Zulum noted that Borno State and Nigerien region, shared the same culture, religion, and have had intermarriages among the various ethnic groups.

He assured Diffa Governor that they would continue to keep this relationship in good faith.

On returning the IDPs, he said: “Despite the economic problems you’re facing in your region, we are going to support Nigerien IDPs,” even as he promised that Borno State government would support Diffa region, with the completion of houses under construction.

He said his government is prepared for the return of IDPs from Bosso to Malam Fatori, the council headquarters of Abadam on the shores of Lake Chad.