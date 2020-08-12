HOD Gets New Executive Team

In celebration of its 20th anniversary as well as to position the company for improved performance, the Havilah Open Door (HOD) Group has announced changes to its executive team members.

In a statement signed by the Board Chairman, Dr. Osaren Emokpae, Mr. T.C. Ihejirika, has been named the new Executive Vice-Chairman. He will be leading the executive committee of the group.

“Ihejirika is a Lawyer by profession with LLM degree, Post graduate Diploma in Security studies and graduate of Cranfield School of Management-United Kingdom, in Strategic and Operational management.

“Also, Mrs. Osayi Lasisi, is now the Group Managing Director to lead the strategic management of the group to support and deputise for the Executive Vice Chairman. She is also a Lawyer by profession.

“Mr. Ebi Tebepina, is now the Assistant Group Managing Director and Managing Director of Omecom Security Limited.

“Mrs. Abiola Olayande, will now hold the position of Managing Director- Mindshare Group. In that position, she will leads the management teams in Mindshare Communications Limited and Mindshare Datatech Limited

“Mr. Peter Hart Opuzi, is now the Deputy Managing Director of Concorde Security and Protocol Services Limited.

“Mr. Paual-Caesar Edekobi, is now the Executive Director of Operations and Training Mid-West and Eastern-Regions of the Group.

“And finally, Mrs. Shola Fatoye, will now function as the Associate Director, Operations and Marketing of Omecom Security Limited,” he said.

Havilah Open Door is a diversified group made up of Mindshare Communications, Concorde Security, Mindshare Datatech, Omecom Security, Concorde Express and Logistics, TME Garment and ED-John School of Management.