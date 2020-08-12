ENYO Unveils Winners of Inaugural Competition

A leading fuel retailing company in Nigeria, Enyo Retail and Supply (ERS), has concluded its maiden edition of the Enyo Open Ideas Competition (EOIC) – an innovative contest intended to create ideas for a sustainable design of its service stations.

While the top three finalists were announced at the ENYO Olowo Eko Service Station on Tuesday August 11, the winners showcased 3D models of their designs as they were presented their prizes.

Commenting on the initiative, the Chief Executive Officer, ENYO Retail and Supply, Mr. Abayomi Awobokun, said, “The Enyo Open Ideas Competition was born out of the desire to create new service and products spaces leveraging both our ideas and the ideas of young professionals with the hope of achieving more respectful, user friendly, and functional retail spaces for our customers”.

He noted, however, that they are keen to ensure that the filling stations they design and build are more in line with some of the sustainable development goals especially those which are related to the environment.

Awobokun expounded: “We are grateful for all entries received, some were particularly innovative, and others showed a lot of efforts have been put in by the contestants. Importantly, we are proud that judges were committed to the competition, and their selection leaves no one in doubt that the winners should be commended and encouraged”.

The winning team which comprised Tobiloba Babalola, Ifeoluwa Akande and Olumide Owoyele were awarded a total sum of a million naira in prize money while the second and third place winners received ₦500,000 and ₦250,000 respectively.

One of the judges, Architect Tosin Oshinowo, Director, CmDesign Atelier congratulated the finalists who have been given the opportunity to be part of this initiative powered by ENYO Retail and Supply.

The director further encouraged them to stay committed to the disciplines of designs and architecture. “It is thrilling to see all the works presented by the participants, and above all to see the joy being experienced by the winners”.

She commend ENYO Retail and Supply for creating this platform. “I am firmly encouraged to learn of their commitment to make it an annual event. I’m proud to be taking part in the competition. I can testify that it was run fairly and professionally”.

Speaking also, an architect and creative consultant Tobiloba Babalola, who is one of the winners of the inaugural Enyo Open Ideas Competition, expressed excitement.

He said, “I am grateful to ENYO Retail and Supply for giving design and creative individuals like myself and my teammates this opportunity.

“I feel utterly fulfilled to be a part of an impactful contest, my passion for improving human wellbeing by infusing natural design elements and approach into the built environment, channeled the quality of my participation at the Enyo Open Ideas Competition.”

Enyo Open Ideas Competition was birthed last year and is sponsored by JMG Limited, Goldfire and Sylma Signs.

The competition, which kicked off on February 27 this year, received over 350 entries. Participants included architects, creatives and innovative individuals with the opportunity to develop the ‘service station of the future’ using the example of existing ENYO service stations.

Entries were subjected to a rigorous review process by prominent & renowned professionals in the architecture space design in Nigeria including Fitzgerald Umah; Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Architects, Lagos State Chapter & Managing Director/CEO, Contemporary Architecture Ltd and Oshinowo; and the Director, CmDesign Atelier amongst others.

Finalists were then selected based on innovation and relevance, aesthetics, technical quality, clarity and comprehension as well as functionality of the design concept.