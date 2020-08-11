Two Alleged Cultists Feared Killed at Birthday Party in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Orhowhorun, a community in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, was thrown into pandemonium last weekend when two persons were reportedly killed in two rival cult groups’ clash at a birthday party.

The incident, which occurred last Sunday at a hotel at about 4.30 p.m., threw the community, which has been witnessing incessant cult-related activities recently, into confusion as residents scampered for safety.

THISDAY checks revealed that two of the victims died on the spot while two others were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

One of the surviving victims, it was learnt, was stabbed repeatedly on his eye.

Security sources disclosed that guests and fun seekers at the hotel (names withheld) scampered for safety by scaling the fence.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the cultists allegedly trailed their rivals from Abraka to Orhowhorun where the birthday party was taking place.

“We learnt that one of the cult groups is Aye. The other cult members trailed the Aye members from Abraka, where they had clashed. One of them was holding a birthday party for his girlfriend, who came from Abraka too,” the sources claimed.

Another witness told journalists that “two people were stabbed to death while two were injured. One of them was stabbed right in the eyes and he fainted. I can’t tell if he died too. We were relaxing at the hotel when the violence started. We had to scale the hotel fence to save our own lives.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident, but could not give details at the time of filing the report.