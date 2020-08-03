Immigration CG Wants North to Abolish Almajiri System of Education

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Mr. Muhammad Babandede, has warned that northern Nigeria would be doomed if it failed to abolish the ‘almajiri culture’ of education.

Babandede lamented that religious leaders encouraged street begging through the ‘almajiri’ system, without sending their children to join.

He made this remark at an award ceremony in Dutse where he was honoured by the Youth Coalition for Development (YCD).

Babandede said: “I have often asked those clerics that frown at those of us criticising the ‘almajiri’ system to show me their children who were in the same trend but the answer is always none,” he declared.

The NIS’s boss said the north is on the brink of destroying itself if this cultures would not stopped, adding that the ‘almajiri’ informal education does not have a system for graduating it’s students.

He observed that its students were condemned to ‘ageless learning periods without end,’ which is more reason they become vulnerable for easy recruitment into negative vices such as insurgency, banditry and homosexuality.

The comptroller general also tasked the northern governors to insist on abolishing the ‘almajiri’ culture or the north would not know peace.

Also speaking, Jigawa State Governor, Mr. Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, explained that his greatest nightmare is thought of how the state would survive when there would be no monthly grant from Abuja.

Badaru said: “Nobody, including myself, would bring in a factory to Jigawa because of our disadvantaged position which was why we had to intervene in securing lands to potential investors and other incentives to encourage them.”

He tasked the celebrants to support the state and its people with opportunities that may come their way.

The roll call of the awardees also included Badaru and a former Deputy Governor, Mr. Ahmed Mahmoud, a former Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Lawan Ya’u Roni, the Director General of National Information Technology Development Agency, Mr. Kashif Inuwa and Ambassador Ali Magashi.