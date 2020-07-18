COVID-19: YPO To Donate Medical Equipment To LASG

By Olaoluwakitan Babatunde

The Lagos State chapter of the Young President Organisation (YPO), one of the major facilitators of the Eti-Osa COVID-19 isolation centre, has announced plans to donate medical equipment to the Lagos State government.

The donation comes just as the Eti-Osa COVID-19 isolation centre located at Landmark Village in the Victoria Island area of Lagos State will be closed on 31 July, after three months of operations, the organisation disclosed in a statement issued on Monday.

YPO collaborated with the Lagos State government in setting up the 86-bed emergency treatment and isolation centre in Eti-Osa and handed over the facility to the government on 22 April for it to be integrated into the state-wide response for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the planned closure of the centre in agreement with the state government at the end of the month, the organisation explained that it will continue its contributions towards improving the healthcare sector in the state.

“The Eti-Osa Isolation Center’s sole purpose was to improve the capacity of the state to fight COVID-19 and thus save lives during the critical early stage of the pandemic. The 86-bed emergency treatment and isolation centre in Eti-Osa catered for moderately to severely sick patients, with an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), High dependency Unit (HDU) and a general ward. The centre is equipped with six ventilators, monitors, respirators, mobile X-ray, ultrasound and oxygen piping as well as all other auxiliary medical and non-medical facilities.

“As the centre is closing down on July 31st 2020, YPO will donate world-class medical equipment to Lagos State in order to contribute to the development of the health care system in the state now and for many years to come,” the statement read.

YPO also expressed delight about the impact of the Eti-Osa centre in treating patients, as well as its contribution to the professional development of healthcare workers attached to the centre.

“YPO is very proud to have contributed to the continuous capacity building of the health care workers and extremely grateful to the team of doctors, nurses and facilities personnel that worked tirelessly every day and night, to make sure lives were saved. The Eti Osa Isolation Center has treated over 310 patients, from every nationality and every walk of life,” the statement read.

The organisation thanked the Lagos State government for the collaboration, noting that it has changed the landscape of healthcare and the role of the private sector in healthcare in Lagos and Nigeria as a whole.

It also hoped for a similar collaboration with the state government in the future.

YPO also thanked its members, spouses and corporate and individual donors who collectively donated about to set-up the centre.