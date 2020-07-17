Edo PDP Youth Movement: Obaseki’s Second Term Not Negotiable

Sunday Okobi

The youths of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State under the auspices of Egor Youth Movement for Obaseki and Shuaibu (EYMOS) have resolved to throw their weight behind the reelection of Governor Godwin Obaseki and his running mate, Hon. Philip Shiabu, adding that for their developmental stride, their second term is not negotiable.

The group stated that it is determined to champion the ‘good’ cause of the governor and Shaibu for their developmental stride and technological innovative ideas “that have transformed Edo State for the past three and a half years.”

EYMOS Chairman and convener, Mr. Eddie Ehanire, and his Vice Chairman, David Edionhon, who spoke to THISDAY yesterday, noted that it is only a myopic person that would go contrary and choose another candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in the state, “after seeing the great works of the governor in the state. For the PDP youths of Egor, we have seen this great vision of a pragmatic leader, who has come to rescue the Edo people from the shackle of oppression ushered in by the previous administration, which held the treasury of the state in its pockets with impunity.”

It stated that the impact of the governor’s effort to unlock the state’s potential has eminently been felt in all sectors.

According to Ehanire, “One of Obaseki’s blueprints to develop the state is the agricultural revolution, which has harnessed immense capacity to accommodate more hands in the sector and alleviate the lives of the people. With a vision to create over 200,000 jobs after his first tenure at the helm of affairs of the state, he has gone all out to craft policies and initiatives to get more youths into agriculture through a value-chain driven agricultural development model designed to ensure smooth commodity-to-market flow, linking youths, agriculture and jobs. The idea is hinged on the thinking that agriculture has a huge potential for job creation, which affords the people better life.”

While lauding Obaseki for revamping technical education in the state, the group said Obaseki has extensively overhauled the Government Science and Technical College, formerly known as Benin Technical College.

“The revamp is in order to train a new breed of technicians and scientists that will be absorbed by investors in the new companies expected to sprout from the Industrial Park and other projects that will require technical manpower. This is an initiative of a great mind to bring development to the state.

“The government has, in the same vein, been training youths in enterprise development and other critical skills required in the 21st century workplace through its EdoJobs platform.

“A critical sector that the state government has beamed its energy on is the education sector, which is expected to supply the needed manpower for the lofty ideas of the government. Reforms in basic and technical education are ushering in a new breed of human resources to drive the state’s development efforts. These and more are the reasons we the Edo youths want the governor and his running mate to continue to sustain in their second term, and by God’s grace, come September 19, all Edo indigenes will vote for the PDP candidates to continue the great works their have started.”