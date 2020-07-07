  • Tuesday, 28th February, 2023

NYSC Donates 10,000 Masks to Nigerian Athletes

Latest | 3 years ago

As part of efforts to stem the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, Youth Corps members yesterday delivered more than 10,000 face masks to the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to be distributed to athletes.

The ceremony which took place at the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development in Abuja, saw the

At the ceremony which held at the FMY&SD, the Director General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Ibrahim Shuaibu, handed over the masks to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Gabriel Aduda who stood in for the Minister, Mr. Sunday Dare.

The over 10,000 face masks handmade by the corps members were produced ahead of the resumption of sporting activities to support athletes against the spread of Covid-19 during the festival which was put on hold.

Aduda while receiving the masks from the corps members, said he was impressed with their kind gesture towards complementing the Ministry’s efforts at safeguarding the health of Nigerian athletes.

He affirmed that the effort would further complement the local content production championed by President Muhammadu Buhari, even as it would make the corps members self-employed.

“This memorable event is important to us because of what the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration is doing to support local content by giving room for home-grown initiatives.”

Brigadier General Ibrahim applauded the Ministry for giving opportunity to the corps members to contribute towards making the society safe.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.