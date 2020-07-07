NYSC Donates 10,000 Masks to Nigerian Athletes

As part of efforts to stem the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, Youth Corps members yesterday delivered more than 10,000 face masks to the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to be distributed to athletes.

At the ceremony which held at the FMY&SD, the Director General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Ibrahim Shuaibu, handed over the masks to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Gabriel Aduda who stood in for the Minister, Mr. Sunday Dare.

The over 10,000 face masks handmade by the corps members were produced ahead of the resumption of sporting activities to support athletes against the spread of Covid-19 during the festival which was put on hold.

Aduda while receiving the masks from the corps members, said he was impressed with their kind gesture towards complementing the Ministry’s efforts at safeguarding the health of Nigerian athletes.

He affirmed that the effort would further complement the local content production championed by President Muhammadu Buhari, even as it would make the corps members self-employed.

“This memorable event is important to us because of what the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration is doing to support local content by giving room for home-grown initiatives.”

Brigadier General Ibrahim applauded the Ministry for giving opportunity to the corps members to contribute towards making the society safe.