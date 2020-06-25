THREE WINNERS EMERGE FROM JOHNNIE WALKER FATHER’S DAY CAMPAIGN

Last Sunday, Father’s Day, Johnnie Walker, world number one Scotch whisky, unveiled winners of #JWToastToDad, as part of its campaign in honor of great dads.

With N5million provided by Johnnie Walker in possible winnings, hundreds of consumers shared amazing recollections of their dads in the #JWToastToDad campaign.

Speaking of the campaign, Aigbeme Okonkwo, Marketing Manager, International Premium Spirits (IPS), Guinness Nigeria PLC, explained that “JWToastToDad gave hundreds of young people a platform to voluntarily share inspiring stories about their dads. These stories reinforced our belief that the impact fathers and father figures make in our lives is immeasurable. .

We thank the entrants for recognizing the great role their dads played in their nurture and for sharing amazing stories with the world.

Three exceptional entries were selected from a big array of emotional stories.

The winning entries were provided by Ugonna Ojumonu, Ifeoluwa Eweobaja and Tobi Johnson

Ugonna nominated her father, Sir Joe.

Ifeoluwa who lost her dad earlier in the year nominated her brother, Foluso Eweobaja as her father figure.

Tobi Johnson nominated his father Mr Sulola Johnson.

Read their winning entries here :- Entry 1 Entry 2 Entry 3

