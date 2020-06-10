Edo Diaspora Group Endorses Ize-Iyamu

The Eziobe Heritage Foundation of America has endorsed Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu ahead of the primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled for June 22.

The President of the US-based pan-Igarra organisation, Mr. Anthony Akpeji, in a joint statement with the Secretary, Dr. Ofuje Daniyan, praised the bravery, commitment, zeal, and public accountability of the former Secretary to the Edo State Government, while also describing his records as a depiction of “a man who conceives a dream, stands for it, and pursue it with all the fibre and energy of his being.”

The group directed its members and followers to join forces and expertise to move Edo forward by backing the bid of Ize-Iyamu.

“With Edo State elections coming closer, and the polity charging up in similar design, we did continue our independent investigation, researching to find resources that will inform our choice of aspirant to endorse and support. We imagined that with the changing tide and the peculiar circumstances on the ground, Edo State Governor and his government would have woken up and meet the enormous work left to be done with commensurate effort. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case and Edo continued sinking.”

“We cannot allow that to continue -this sinking and perishing of our dear state, and that is why we are glad in the qualities we found in Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, a pastor in God’s service. His records tell of a man who conceives a dream, stands for it, and pursue it with all the fiber and energy of his being.”

“The bravery seen in the life of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the commitment, zeal, passion for the wellbeing of the immediate community, and public accountability he has manifested in services over the years, are core to the values that define our ambition. With this given parameter and other careful considerations, we hereby pronounce and adopt Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as our due and official candidate for the Edo State gubernatorial election.”