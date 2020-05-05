Offending Drivers to Forfeit Vehicles to Ekiti Govt

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has underscored his seriousness to the containment of COVID- 19 in the state by declaring that any driver who violated the lockdown directive would forfeit his automobile to the state government.

This declaration was contained in the COVID-19 implementation guidelines, which was released the state government yesterday and signed by The Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Biodun Oyebanji.

Announcing the guidelines at the COVID-19 update with the press, the State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Muyiwa Olumilua, said that there is still a prohibition on interstate travels, emphasising that any vehicles seized would be forfeited to the state government.

Meanwhile, Fayemi has clarified that the lockdown was not totally removed, but relaxed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 7am and 4pm to enable people to move around while the curfew earlier placed between 7pm and 6am still subsists.

“All the major markets like Oja Oba, Shasha, Bisi in Ado Ekiti remain closed. Vehicles conveying agricultural products and those engaged in farming will be allowed to move freely with valid identification.

“Schools still remain closed down indefinitely. Compulsory use of face masks still operational while those arrested at the borders will be quanratined for 14 days at their own expense,” the governor said.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, revealed that the three new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Ekiti were healthcare workers, who contracted the scourge from the pregnant woman that died two weeks ago.

“The three new persons have been evacuated from their homes and put in our isolation centre. They are currently asymptomatic and we are very lucky because they had only four contacts. We have seen them and their blood samples have been taken.

“Seven laboratory results are being awaited and we are expecting them. COVID-19 is under containment in Ekiti. There is no community spread. All those that have been infected were traceable to someone.”

The Director General, Office of Strategic Transformation and Delivery, Prof. Bolaji Aluko, said that restriction is still placed on religious gatherings in the state while the burials could only be attended by 20 persons.

“Markets remain one of the places where COVID-19 are contracted, so all major markets, beer parlours and recreational centres are also closed for the next two weeks,” Aluko said.

He charged the traditional rulers in the border towns to institute community policing and work with security agencies to checkmate influx of people from other states into Ekiti.

“This is very important because the border towns will be the first to be ravaged by the disease if it breaks out in Ekiti,” Aluko warned.