Kukah Donates 30-room Hotel as Isolation Centre in Sokoto

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Dr. Matthew Kukah, has donated a 30-room hotel as isolation centre for COVID-19 cases in the state.

Announcing the donation via its ministry of health Twitter account yesterday, the state government said the donation was done on behalf of the Catholic diocese in the state.

It said the bishop also donated a 15-room hospital for managing COVID-19 cases.

“The Catholic Diocese in Sokoto headed by Bishop Mathew Kukah has handed over a 30-room hotel for isolating suspected cases at Aliyu Jodi Road and a 15- room hospital for COVID-19 management at their Gidan Dare Clinic,” the tweet read.