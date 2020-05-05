Digital Encode Becomes NITDA’s Data Protection Compliance Licensee

Emma Okonji

Digital Encode, a leading consulting and integration firm that specialises in the design, management and security of business-critical networks, telecommunications environments and other Information Technology (IT) infrastructure, has been licensed licensed under the Data Protection Compliance Organisations (DPCO) by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

With the development, Digital Encode is recognised by NITDA to provide training, auditing, and consulting services throughout the country in line with the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) principles.

On 25 January 2019, the NDPR was issued by NITDA, the ICT regulator for the nation.

Among the objectives behind the regulation were the protection of the privacy rights and freedoms of Nigerian citizens, on the one hand, and the promotion of local and foreign investments in the digital economy by safeguarding the information systems infrastructure against breaches and implementing internationally compatible rules.

As a DPCO, Digital Encode is expected to verify self-audits prior to submission to NITDA. This is a means of decentralising compliance activities for more efficiency.

The Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Digital Encode, Dr. Peter Adewale Obadare, thanked the management of NITDA led by Kashif Inuwa Abdullahi, for the confidence reposed in the organisation.

Obadare who is also the Director of Governance, Risk and Compliance At Digital Encode, said as a Pan-African cyber security, the company would continue to keep assisting individuals and businesses protect their information assets.

The Chief Technical Officer of Digital Encode, Dr. Seyi Akindeinde, said the license would remain a testament to Digital Encode’s unique methodology rooted in the concept of professionalism.

Akindeinde added that while assisting companies to achieve the data protection goals through a well-defined secure process, Digital Encode would continue to translate strategic business objectives into sound, achievable technology solutions.

“This approach ensures that the technology never obscures the business goals”, Akindeinde said.