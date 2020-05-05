Covid-19: Second Positive Case Confirmed in Benue

By George Okoh

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has confirmed the second positive case of Covid-19 in the state.

He gave the identity of the infected person as Edward Manger, a member of staff of the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), who came in from Kano State a few days ago.

The governor, who briefed journalists Tuesday morning, said the confirmed case is cooperating with the state Action Committee on Coronavirus in contact tracing and has already been isolated and is receiving treatment.

He noted that announcing the identity of a Covid-19 case is to enhance the tracking of those who might have come in contact with the patient.

Governor Ortom said the state Action Committee on Covid-19 would meet Wednesday to review the partial lockdown and take further preventive measures against the spread of the pandemic.

He assured Benue people that anyone who tests positive to the deadly coronavirus will not be abandoned, as such person would be assisted to access treatment.

The governor urged residents of the state to stay at home if they are not on essential services, stressing that it was the safest way to prevent the spread of Covid-19.