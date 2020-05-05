Communication Facilitators Support Families

Communication Facilitators Limited recently distributed food items to 300 families in Ogba and Shanginsha areas of Lagos state.

The food items distribution, which took place at Oshola area of Ogba and Shanginsha area of Magodo over the weekend, witnessed relevant community development areas leadership supervising the sharing of the items amidst compliance to social distancing guideline and use of personal protective gears.

Speaking on the initiative, the chief executive officer/managing director of Communication Facilitators Limited, Mr. Adewole Ayara, said, the company was giving back to the society at this time to help relieve the government of huge responsibility it is facing.

“We have realised the difficulties people are going through at the time especially, in terms of getting basic food items. We believe this will go along way for these 300 families,” adding that “We chose Oshola and Shanginsha because these are two possible areas we can obviously attend to at this time,” he said.

Speaking further on why the organisation gave back at this time, the director of administration, Communication Facilitators Limited, Mrs. Felicia Ayara said, “The society at large is going through huge difficulties as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. Families are unable to feed due to lockdown hence this initiative.”

This is a little way we can contribute to help the effort of the government at curbing the spread this dreaded virus, Ayara said.

The chairman of the Irepodun Community Development Area Shanginsha, Mr. Orebanwo Olushola, thanked organisation for coming to the area to activate its corporate social responsibility. “We are very grateful and we want to thank the company for coming here to ease the difficulty people are going through at this time.”