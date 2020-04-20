Demise of Weightlifting President is a Big Loss to Nigeria, Says Gumel Sports Minister Commiserates with family of late Mohammed

The President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Habu Gumel has described the demise of Hon. Yahaya Mohammed, President of the Weightlifting Federation of Nigeria as a monumental loss to the country.

In his condolence message to the family of the late Yakubu, Gumel said: “ it is with great sadness and deep sense of loss that the Nigeria Olympic Committee received the news of the demise of our close associate, colleague and friend, Hon. Yahaya Mohammed (Bigman).”

The NOC president said Hon. Yahaya Mohammed will be remembered for his passion for the sport of Weightlifting as well as his amiable character that easily endeared him to people.

“Not only that, his outstanding feat and achievements at the 2019 12th African Games in Morroco got him the accolade among his admirers as the “Golden President”.

“On behalf of the Executive Board and members of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, we extend our heart-felt condolence to the Nigeria Weightlifting Federation, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, his co-Federation Presidents, the Government and people of Jigawa State and his immediate family on the irreparable loss. May God grant his soul eternal rest”, Gumel concluded.

Hon Yahaya Mohammed passed away on Saturday after a brief illness and has been buried according to Islamic rites.

In the same vein, the Nigeria Olympic Committee commiserates with Mr. Samuel Ocheho, President of the Handball Federation of Nigeria and members over the death of Alhaji Abubakar Ahmed Mohammed, a vibrant board member.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has commiserated with the family of the late President of the Nigeria Weightlifting Federation, Mr Yahaya Muhammed.

The minister noted that the sterling leadership provided by Muhammed in his lifetime would be greatly missed by the wrestling federation and the sporting industry in Nigeria at large.

He prayed God for the repose of the soul of the late Weightlifting Federation President and the fortitude for his family to bear the loss