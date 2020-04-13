Gumel Sends Easter Goodwill Message to Nigerian Athletes

The President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Habu Gumel, has enjoined the sporting family in Nigeria not to lose hope and look at the bigger picture as Christians celebrate Easter across the globe.

In his goodwill message yesterday, Gumel who also doubles as the Treasurer of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) remains optimistic that sports stakeholders are in good spirit and safe with their families irrespective of Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

“The impact of Covid-19 has been quite enormous and unprecedented, affecting virtually all sectors, including sports, which has now led to the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and various other national and international sporting engagements.

“However, in the face of these difficulties, I sincerely hope that we shall all come out of it stronger and more determined to move ahead in life in the Olympic spirit of solidarity and friendship,” Gumel prayed.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) member advised all and sundry to strictly adhere to the instructions by health workers.

“While we continue the fight against Covid-19 and for the restoration of normalcy of life, please stay safe and observe all etiquettes of hygiene, social distancing as well as other instructions from governments and experts,” he concluded.

He therefore wished all Christians around the world the best of the easter season.