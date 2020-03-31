UBA Donates N28m to Katsina Govt

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), has donated N28.5 million to the Katsina State Government to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The donation was disclosed yesterday by the State Deputy Governor, Mr. Mannir Yakubu, who also chairs the Katsina State COVID-19 Emergency Response Committee, at a press briefing in the Government House.

Yakubu said that a prominent businessman, Mr. Dahiru Mangal, who is also the deputy chairman of the committee, donated N100 million to the committee while another businessman, Mr. Salisu Mamma, donated N5 million.

He further disclosed that members of the Katsina State House of Assembly and members of the State Executive Council gave 50 per cent of their March salaries respectively to the committee.

According to him, “the principle objective of the committee is to assist the Ministry of Health in responding as quickly as possible to this uncommon health challenge.”

He said that government had already established and equipped two isolation centres in the state for possible cases of the COVID-19 in the area.

The state has not reported any case of the infection in the area.