Covid-19: Atiku Releases Son’s Itinerary Since Arrival in Nigeria

*Says son’s wife, child tested negative

By Chuks Okocha

Former vice president and presidential candidate of the PDP in the last general election, Atiku Abubakar, has clarified the circumstances that led to one of his sons testing positive to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Paul Ibe, the former vice president said that the clarification was to stem the various misinformArion about his son testing positive for the virus.

According to Atiku, “The clinical case returned to the country on 17th March via Switzerland from some business engagements in France and Switzerland.

“He attended a private meeting of six (6) persons same day in Lagos, stayed in his private house for the night and took an Aero 5.20pm flight to Abuja on the 18th”.

He said that his son did not travel with his family or any other but travelled alone by Emirates Airline and moreover that he wore face mask as a precautionary measure since his arrival in Nigeria.

According to Atiku, his son did not show symptoms of infection and that he voluntarily placed a call to NCDC on arrival in Abuja late on the 18th to inform them he had returned from COVID-19 prone country and desired to be tested.

He further stated, “On the 19th, NCDC took his blood sample which result came positive on the 20th. He subsequently went into self isolation to protect his family within his own house”.

In the meantime, he said that his son’s wife and their child had since tested negative, adding that the two persons are currently in self isolation.

The former vice president therefore said, “We urge members of the public to disregard the perfidious information that the case accessed open locations. He was not at Play Lounge nor any other club in Abuja as being mischievously bandied about”.

He also explained that his son neither attended the Friday Jumu’a prayers nor any social gathering until his evacuation to Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital on the 20th where he is being treated and managed.

He thanked Nigerians for their prayers and support through this difficult time, adding, “Once again, it needs to be restated that the risk and danger of #COVID19 is real. Ensure you follow the World Health Organization and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines on how to stay safe”.