ASUU Begins Indefinite Strike

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Monday commenced an indefinite industrial action to compel the federal government to honour an agreement they entered into in 2009 and renegotiated in 2019.

While declaring the strike, ASUU said the meeting of its National Executive Committee (NEC) held on Monday has rejected federal government’s proposals relating to the revitalization of universities, payment of earned academic allowances and timeline for setting up visitation panels for universities.

Details later….