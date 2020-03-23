Aisha Buhari Calls for Total Lockdown

By Omololu Ogunmade

The First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, Monday called for total lockdown across the country in a bid to fight COVID-19.

Mrs. Buhari who made the call on her Twitter handle, @aishambbuhari, said as much as governors’ decision to shut schools is commendable, it will yet be counter-productive as long as parents of school children go to work.

According to her, keeping children away from school while exposing their parents to contacts with people will make no difference as the exposed parents will return to meet their children at home.

She reasoned that only a total lockdown and sit at home declaration can avoid further spread of the disease.

“It is commendable that state governors have closed down schools; however, this could be counterproductive if parents are still going to work. We should not isolate students and expose their parents.