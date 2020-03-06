Thin Tall Tony, others return on stage for a new play

Yinka Olatunbosun

A television reality show, Big Brother Naija’s formerhousemate, Mr. Offiong Edet Anthony, popularly known as Thin Tall Tony, is set to return on stage as Eroz Theatre births in Ikorodu with the play titled “Bending and Bonding.”

Written by Paul Ugbedeh, the show parades talented artistes such as Dede Kevin Alozie, Edna Frank Konwe and Mary Abishai Akam.

‘Bending and Bonding’ is a satire of marital squabbles and how to solve them. Itoro, from a humble background and outlandish Dele are going through a marriage crisis that forms the conflict of the drama. Other subject matters raised in the plot include suicide, sex, finance, religion and infidelity.

Thin Tall Tony, who plays the role of Pastor, expressed hisexcitement at being a member of the cast for the show.

“The play is one-of-a-kind. It’s very interesting and it’s a simple play that says that when we don’t have a lot of communication as families sometimes, we assume a lot. The play is also very hilarious.”