NYSC Extends Service Period of 14 Members in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced that seven corps members deployed to Bauchi State would have their service year extended by four months for commiting acts contrary to NYSC bye-laws.

NYSC Bauchi State Coordinator Namadi Abubakar, disclosed this thursday at the passing out parade of the 2019 Batch A members who finished their one-year mandatory national service in the state.

He added that seven other corps members have equally been declared absconded and are to repeat the service all over again.

While noting that the sanctions meted out to the erring NYSC members were meant to instill discipline in them and deter others from commiting similar offences, Namadi, however, said the scheme has presented three corps members who distinguished themselves in the service to the state government for state’s awards.

The coordinator also announced that four NYSC members in the state namely; Magdalene Yohanna, Fatima Aliko Ahmed, Oluga M. Susan and Ruth Musa died during the service.

Also speaking, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, represented by his Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Adamu Manu Soro, said NYSC has over the years contributed immensely to the growth and development of the state and country.

He commended all the corps members passing out for their contributions to the growth of the critical sectors of the economy of the state and their role in giving continued credibility to the electoral processes.

“The people of Bauchi State appreciate and applaud your contributions individually and collectively this past one year. Worthy of note is the catalogue of acheivements you have recorded in the areas of community development services which dot every nook and cranny of the state. Indeed, you are leaving behind footprints through which the people will continue to remember you,” he said.