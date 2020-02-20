Sokoto Police Nab Kidnappers, Cattle Rustlers, Armed Robbers

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

About 15 people have been arrested by Sokoto State Police Command in different parts of state for armed robbery, cattle rustling, kidnapping, rape and other crimes.

Parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Sokoto yesterday, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ibrahim Sani Kaoje, said the suspects were arrested for offences ranging from armed robbery, car/motorcycle snatching, cattle rustling, rape and kidnapping.

Kaoje added that nine of the suspects were arrested at Bodinga and Dange Shuni local government areas of the state, where they attacked their victims and carted away cows, sheep and goats. He said unfortunately for them one of the victims reported the matter to the police which led to their arrest.

The commissioner added that the suspects were trying to bribe the police with a sum of N700,000 in order to evade arrest, but the police resisted this act. When interviewed, the suspects confessed to the crime.

The police boss also disclosed that the police patrol team at Kwanawa in Sokoto metropolis intercepted a gulf vehicle and in the process of searching the vehicle, it was discovered that four AK47 riffles were concealed in the boot.

When the suspects were about to be apprehended, they fled leaving behind the vehicle and the guns, the commissioner said, adding that efforts were on in order to arrest the fleeing suspects.

Kaoje also said a kidnapper suspect was arrested by a team of police patrolling Chinabanka village in Sabon Birnin Local Government Area of the state.

When interrogated, a sum of N1.67900 million was recovered from him and the suspects confessed that he was to deliver the money to one yellow who has been on the wanted list of police for kidnapping.

Also a middle aged man was paraded by the the police for raping a 12-year-old girl.

Kaoje appealed to the general public to provide police with information that would help in tracking criminals, noting that police under his watch would not leave any stone unturned until the state is rid of criminals.