Militants Bomb Agip Pipeline in Bayelsa

Suspected militants have bombed a major trunkline belonging to the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) in Bayelsa State.

The pipeline linking the Tebidaba flow station at Olugbobiri, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, was attacked on Monday night.

A source from the community, who spoke in confidence, said the development forced Agip to shut down the major trunkline.

He said the pipeline conveys crude oil to Agip terminal at Brass adding that security operations were ongoing to identify and arrest the attackers.

Some suspects were nabbed by operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).